Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

