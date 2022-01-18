Wells Financial Advisors INC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises 0.8% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17,920.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,630. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62.

