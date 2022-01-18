Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $10.99 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

USMV stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.58. 4,527,486 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.