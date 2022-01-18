Wells Financial Advisors INC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,720. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.27 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

