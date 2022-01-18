Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$14.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.75.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.68. 126,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,710. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.
In related news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,612.60.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
