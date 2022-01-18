Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$14.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.68. 126,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,710. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$67.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.0860903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,612.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

