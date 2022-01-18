Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Down 32.0% in December

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:GDO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 39,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $18.72.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
