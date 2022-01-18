Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Down 32.0% in December

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:GDO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 39,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 26.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

