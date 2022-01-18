Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Update

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Western Forest Products’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th.

WFSTF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.