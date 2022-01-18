Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $129.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of WLK traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,190. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $107.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

