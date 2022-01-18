William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $466.75 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $369.65 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.