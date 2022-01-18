William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2,971.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 779,915 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $36,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

SASR opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

