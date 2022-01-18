William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,090,160 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 47,709.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090,160 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.97% of Standard Motor Products worth $47,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $581,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $127,261.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,802 shares of company stock valued at $953,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:SMP opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

