William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 48,033.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943,856 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.45% of Verint Systems worth $42,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 23.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after buying an additional 647,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $19,952,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 41.6% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,046,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,170,000 after purchasing an additional 307,304 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 231.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 270,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $927,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

