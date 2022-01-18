William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2,971.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 779,915 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $36,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $262,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.