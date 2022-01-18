William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $39.69 Million Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Health Catalyst worth $39,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

HCAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $130,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $395,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,532. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

