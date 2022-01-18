William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $45.01 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 47,654.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002,219 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of MGIC Investment worth $45,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTG opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

