William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $51.63 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Kornit Digital worth $51,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 68,940 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Capital LTD lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 273,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.74. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 256.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

