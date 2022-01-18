William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $38.77 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,774,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $466.75 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $369.65 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.