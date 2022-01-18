William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,190,478 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3,160.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190,478 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $41,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 565.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12,205.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of SBCF opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBCF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.