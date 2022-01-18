William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 170,580 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,497,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,580 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Green Plains worth $48,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 271.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter worth about $143,000.

Green Plains stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

