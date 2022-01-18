William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 3,999 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Kornit Digital worth $51,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.77 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.74.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KRNT. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

