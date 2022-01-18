Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Willis Towers Watson Public to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion $996.00 million 12.95 Willis Towers Watson Public Competitors $8.73 billion $670.17 million 31.97

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Willis Towers Watson Public and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Willis Towers Watson Public Competitors 256 1075 1211 47 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 41.47%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Willis Towers Watson Public has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52% Willis Towers Watson Public Competitors 6.30% 19.97% 4.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public’s peers have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public peers beat Willis Towers Watson Public on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

