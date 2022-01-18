Workspace Group’s (WKP) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.92) price target on the stock.

WKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 670 ($9.14) to GBX 850 ($11.60) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.17) to GBX 920 ($12.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a coverage pending rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 907 ($12.38).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 860 ($11.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -12.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 827.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 857.63. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 698 ($9.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 979 ($13.36).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.26%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.