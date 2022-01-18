World Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UDR by 110.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist increased their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.61.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

