World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 47.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble stock opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

