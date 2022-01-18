World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.32. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

