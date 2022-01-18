World Asset Management Inc Sells 103 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 320,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,500,000 after buying an additional 57,060 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,941,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM stock opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $145.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.91.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

