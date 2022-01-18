World Asset Management Inc Sells 230 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 210.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 62.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $148.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.77. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $142.17 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

