World Asset Management Inc Sells 37 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.71.

MOH stock opened at $286.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

