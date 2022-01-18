World Asset Management Inc Sells 666 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in LKQ by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in LKQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,141,000 after purchasing an additional 725,697 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

