World Asset Management Inc Sells 722 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 32.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 405.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 24.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,027 shares of company stock valued at $21,129,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

