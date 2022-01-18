WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,550 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($21.15) target price on WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($18.56) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.76) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.33) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($13.37) to GBX 1,030 ($14.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,200.89 ($16.39).

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,217.50 ($16.61) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,113.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,027.10. WPP has a one year low of GBX 748.65 ($10.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £14.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

