Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 188,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.