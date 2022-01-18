Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.50. 184,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,536,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $210.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $175.40 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.21.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

