Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 39,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

