Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 494 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,154,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after acquiring an additional 521,544 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.03. 116,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,942,020. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.89 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.