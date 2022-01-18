Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

