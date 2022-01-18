Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,250 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up 2.6% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX opened at $194.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

