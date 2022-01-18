Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to report sales of $12.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.01 million to $23.12 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 352.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $18.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $31.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $53.22 million, with estimates ranging from $42.48 million to $58.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after buying an additional 122,502 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.80. 11,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $516.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

