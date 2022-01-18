Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) will post $7.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barclays’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.23 billion and the lowest is $6.77 billion. Barclays posted sales of $6.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year sales of $29.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.42 billion to $30.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.37 billion to $31.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barclays.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 240.00 to 260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Barclays by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 135,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Barclays by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 247,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,120. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

