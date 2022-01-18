Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Coty posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $84,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at $88,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coty by 11.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 95,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,963,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

