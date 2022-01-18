Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) will report sales of $87.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $88.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full year sales of $367.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.76 million to $368.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $472.89 million, with estimates ranging from $470.40 million to $474.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nerdwallet.

A number of research firms have commented on NRDS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NASDAQ NRDS traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,783. Nerdwallet has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.80.

In other Nerdwallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

