Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to announce sales of $23.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.46 million and the lowest is $23.45 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $23.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $84.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.97 million to $84.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $105.20 million, with estimates ranging from $100.02 million to $110.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 376,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $19.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.