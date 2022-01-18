Zacks: Analysts Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Announce $1.62 EPS

Brokerages expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $7,528,000. SG3 Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.1% in the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $4,194,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $3,377,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $117.10 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

