Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Brown & Brown reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,460. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

