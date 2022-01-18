Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.53. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

