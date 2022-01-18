Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $1,833,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $3,997,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 156.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,053 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. 15,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,810. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $67.39.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.