Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to announce earnings per share of $1.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

CBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 17.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. 1,645,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.