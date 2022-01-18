Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to announce earnings per share of $1.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.
CBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
Shares of CBD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. 1,645,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
