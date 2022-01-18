Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report sales of $18.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.29 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $73.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.47 billion to $77.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $73.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.85 billion to $74.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 944,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,310,789. The company has a market capitalization of $223.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.80.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 31,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 63,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

