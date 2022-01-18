Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Kimco Realty posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 224,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

