Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post $1.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $9.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $12.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,800. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 over the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 640.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 478,924 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,640.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 300,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 165.0% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 448,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 279,348 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

